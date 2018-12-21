Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan ranks 70th in Forbes' Best Countries for Business list

Azerbaijan ranked 70th among 161 countries in Forbes' Best Countries for Business list.

The United Kingdom ranks first in the ranking for the second year in a row. It is followed by Sweden, Hong Kong, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, Singapore, Australia and Switzerland.

As for the CIS countries, Georgia is 44th, Russia - 55th, Kazakhstan - 65th, Armenia 87th, Belarus - 88th, Uzbekistan 105th, Tajikistan - 124th, Kyrgyzstan - 108th place.

News.Az 

