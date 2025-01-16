Azerbaijan ranks among Georgia's top five economic partners, says Foreign Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Our countries enjoy superb relations. Azerbaijan is among Georgia's top five economic partners. Together, we are implementing vital and major projects that are significant not only for us but for the entire region,” Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili said during a briefing with her Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, News.az reports citing Azertac .

She highlighted the delivery of energy to other countries via an undersea route beneath the Black Sea as one of the key collaborative initiatives.“We are striving to better utilize the potential of our region. Peace is crucial for demonstrating this potential,” the Georgian FM emphasized.

News.Az