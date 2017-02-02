Azerbaijan ranks fourth among Georgia's foreign trade partners

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia's trade turnover with Azerbaijan totalled $153 million in 2016.

Azerbaijan is fourth among the main trade partners of Georgia, while Canada is the first and Turkey is the second. Russia is Georgia's third largest partner with $881 million of the total foreign trade turnover, AzerTag reports.

The volume of Georgian trade turnover with CIS countries decreased by 3 per cent.

Georgia's trade turnover with EU countries increased by 14 per cent compared with 2015, totalled $ 3601 million.

News.Az

