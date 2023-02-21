+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan ranks third among Georgia's foreign trade partners after Russia and Türkiye, Georgia’s National Statistics Service said in its report on last year's results.

In January of this year, Georgia's foreign trade turnover increased by 29.1 percent compared to the same period of 2022 and amounted to $1 billion 461.8 million.

The volume of exports in foreign trade amounted to $459.0 million, which is 38.5 percent more than the same period last year.

The volume of imports increased by 25.2 percent making up $1 billion 0002.8 million.

Russia's share in Georgia's foreign trade made up $263.6 million, while Türkiye's share $196.1 million and Azerbaijan's share $120.4 million respectively.

