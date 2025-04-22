Azerbaijan ratifies defense cooperation agreement with Somalia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan has approved a new agreement aimed at strengthening defense and defense industry collaboration with Somalia.

During a plenary session held today, members of parliament discussed the draft law titled "Agreement on Cooperation in the Fields of Defense and Defense Industry between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Federal Republic of Somalia," News.Az reports, citing local media.

Following deliberations, the agreement was ratified in its first reading, marking a step forward in bilateral defense relations between the two countries.

