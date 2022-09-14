Azerbaijan ready for energy transition: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is among few countries that are ready for energy transition, the country’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks while speaking at an event on “Growth prospects for a changing global economy”, News.Az reports.

Shahbazov said Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry is cooperating with the World Bank on offshore energy projects, renewable energy sources, and transportation of “green” energy to Europe.

“Azerbaijan already has an appropriate strategy for a quick and efficient energy transition. This process requires certain conditions, in particular energy security. Azerbaijan, as you know, is a supplier of crude oil, gas and electricity to European countries and it ensures the energy security of a number of countries” the minister added.

News.Az