Azerbaijan ready to launch passenger transportation via Baku-Tbilisi-Kars route

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC is ready to launch passenger transportation via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) route, said Javid Gurbanov, chairman of the Azerbaijan Railways, Trend reports.

He said that the new trains are already in Baku.

“However, not everything depends on us,” he noted. “It is necessary that both the Georgian and Turkish sides be ready.”

He added that in order to launch passenger trains on the BTK, it is necessary to solve customs issues as well.

News.Az


honor Patriotic War martyrs

