Azerbaijan ready to work with Lithuania as co-investor: Minister

Azerbaijan is ready to work with Lithuania as a co-investor, said Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

He made the remarks while speaking at an Azerbaijan-Lithuania Business Forum in Vilnius on Monday, News.Az reports.

Minister Jabbarov said many contractual and legal frameworks exist between Azerbaijan and Lithuania.

“Azerbaijan is aimed at diversifying its economy and exports. Over the past 4 years, we have doubled non-oil exports,” he added.

News.Az