Azerbaijan reaffirms commitment to dialogue with Armenia

Baku advocates dialogue and the discussion of issues with Yerevan, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Thursday.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Slovenian counterpart Tanja Fajon in Baku, Minister Bayramov noted that intensive contacts with Armenia have been progressing in recent years, News.Az reports, citing local media.

“I met with the Armenian Foreign Minister on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, and I consider this meeting to have been very useful. While such meetings may not lead to the complete resolution of issues, they are crucial for the mutual presentation of various positions and arguments. That meeting was useful in this respect,” he added.

