Azerbaijan reaffirms commitment to peace process with Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan remains committed to the peace agenda and keeps actively working towards achieving a peace treaty with Armenia, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told journalists on Monday, News.Az reports.

FM Bayramov reiterated that the main condition for signing a peace treaty is, of course, the amendments to Armenia’s constitution regarding the territorial claims to Azerbaijan.The top diplomat stressed that Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry would continue to make efforts based on the political course of the Azerbaijani state to pursue the right policy in line with the national interests of the people and express the country’s position.

News.Az