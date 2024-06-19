Azerbaijan reaffirms commitment to presenting COP29 in inclusive, fair manner

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan remains committed to presenting COP29 in an inclusive, transparent and fair manner, Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 President-Designate, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks at the 29th High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future” in Baku, News.Az reports.Babayev noted that as the COP29 Chair, it is important for Azerbaijan to hear all opinions and encourage everyone to find common solutions to the problem of climate change.“Over the past months, our team has held extensive consultations with the heads of relevant international organizations. These meetings have created new opportunities to raise ambition and take action,” he added.

