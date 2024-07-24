Azerbaijan reaffirms readiness for talks with Armenia in Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan always stands ready for talks with Armenia in Russia, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman, Aykhan Hajizada, told TASS, News.Az reports.

“Azerbaijan has always been ready for negotiations with the Armenian side in Russia and other platforms,” the spokesman noted.Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated on Wednesday that Russia is prepared to host the talks between Baku and Yerevan, ensuring optimal conditions for the discussions.

News.Az