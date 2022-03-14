Azerbaijan reaffirms support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan supports Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday, News.Az reports.

The statement came after the so-called “parliamentary elections” held in the Abkhazia region of Georgia on March 12, 2022, as well as its results.

The ministry noted that Azerbaijan does not recognize the so-called “parliamentary elections” held in Abkhazia, as well as its results.

“Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry considers it important to continue negotiations for peaceful settlement of Abkhazia issue in compliance with the norms and principles of international law,” the statement added.

News.Az