Azerbaijan reaffirms support for Georgia’s territorial integrity

Azerbaijan supports Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday, News.Az reports.

The statement came after the so-called "presidential elections" held on April 10, 2022 in the Tskhinvali region of Georgia.

Azerbaijan does not recognize the so-called "presidential elections" held in the Tskhinvali region of Georgia, as well as their results, the ministry stressed.

“The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry considers it important to continue negotiations for a peaceful settlement of the Tskhinvali issue in accordance with the norms and principles of international law,” said the statement.

