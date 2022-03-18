Azerbaijan reaffirms commitment to international legal principles enshrined in UN Charter

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is committed to the principles of international law, on which the UN Charter is based on, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department at the Presidential Administration, told reporters in Shusha, News.Az reports.

Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, on Friday hosted an event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Azerbaijan-UN partnership. President aide Hikmat Hajiyev also attended the meeting.

Speaking to reporters prior to the meeting, Hajiyev noted that the Azerbaijan-UN partnership has a bright future.

He said that all countries must fulfill their obligations under the UN Charter.

Hajiyev also pointed out Azerbaijan’s contributions to UN-led peacekeeping missions. “Azerbaijani peacekeepers serve in Sudan and other places,” the top official added.

News.Az