Azerbaijan receives another batch of COVID-19 vaccine
Another batch of 500,000 doses of China’s Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine was delivered to Azerbaijan on Thursday.
The use of this COVID-19 vaccine will begin in the coming days.
Earlier, Azerbaijan reached an agreement with China’s Sinovac on the supply of 4 million doses of CoronaVac vaccine to the country.
As many as 547,541 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan since January 18, 2020. The vaccination campaign in the country is carried out free of charge.