Azerbaijan receives another batch of COVID-19 vaccine

Another batch of 500,000 doses of China’s Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine was delivered to Azerbaijan on Thursday.

The use of this COVID-19 vaccine will begin in the coming days.

Earlier, Azerbaijan reached an agreement with China’s Sinovac on the supply of 4 million doses of CoronaVac vaccine to the country.

As many as 547,541 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan since January 18, 2020. The vaccination campaign in the country is carried out free of charge.

News.Az