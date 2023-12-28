Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan receives another package of proposals for peace treaty from Armenia

Azerbaijan received another package of proposals for a peace treaty from Armenia, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

“Within a month, Azerbaijan prepared and presented its package of proposals,” FM Bayramov said at a press conference dedicated to the results of 2023.


