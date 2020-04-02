Azerbaijan receives Chinese assistance in fight against COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday hosted a ceremony on the acceptance of Chinese assistance in support of the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Ramiz Hasanov, Deputy Health Minister Viktor Gasimov and Chinese Ambassador Guo Min attended the ceremony, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

R. Hasanov in his speech noted that the ceremony coincides with the 28th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and China, and in this regard congratulated all participants.

He stressed that Azerbaijan and China enjoy the highest level of political dialogue based on mutual understanding and trust. The deputy minister said that the two countries support each other in issues of mutual importance, including the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the principle of “United China.”

Hasanov praised the active participation of Azerbaijan in the Chinese-initiated “One Belt, One Road” project in terms of further developing bilateral economic relations in the fields of trade, high technology, investment, agriculture and others.

The deputy minister expressed satisfaction with the fact that the people of Azerbaijan and China are demonstrating solidarity at a time when the whole world is in fight against COVID-19. Hailing the provision of COVID-19 test kits by China as an indicator of the friendship between the two countries, Hasanov thanked the people and government of China for their support.

He noted that Azerbaijan from the very first days of the fight against the pandemic in China, also demonstrated solidarity with the Chinese people, providing them with material and moral support.



Addressing the event, the Chinese ambassador underlined that relations between the two countries are of particular importance.

As for the coronavirus outbreak, Guo Ming said that at present the situation in China continues to improve, and the normal way of life of the population is quickly recovering.

She emphasized that in the most difficult period for China, Azerbaijan and other countries support her country in different ways.

"The Chinese government has decided to provide Azerbaijan with five thousand new types of tests for coronavirus detection. China will also provide Azerbaijan with a second batch of anti-epidemic material assistance in the near future," the diplomat added.

In the end, the Azerbaijani deputy health minister and the Chinese ambassador signed acts on the reception and delivery of assistance to combat the coronavirus.

News.Az

News.Az