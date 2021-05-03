Azerbaijan receives first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first batch of the Russia-made Sputnik V vaccine was delivered to Azerbaijan on Sunday.

The plane carrying 40,000 doses of the jab touched down at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

A ceremony to welcome the plane was attended by Azerbaijan`s Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov, deputy Health Minister Viktor Gasımov, Russian Ambassador in Baku Mikhail Bocharnikov and other officials.

News.Az