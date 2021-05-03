Azerbaijan receives first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine
- 03 May 2021 09:25
- 04 Oct 2025 01:11
- 160742
- Noncategory
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-receives-first-batch-of-russias-sputnik-v-vaccine Copied
The first batch of the Russia-made Sputnik V vaccine was delivered to Azerbaijan on Sunday.
The plane carrying 40,000 doses of the jab touched down at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.
A ceremony to welcome the plane was attended by Azerbaijan`s Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov, deputy Health Minister Viktor Gasımov, Russian Ambassador in Baku Mikhail Bocharnikov and other officials.