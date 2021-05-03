Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan receives first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

  • Noncategory
  • Share
Azerbaijan receives first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

The first batch of the Russia-made Sputnik V vaccine was delivered to Azerbaijan on Sunday.

The plane carrying 40,000 doses of the jab touched down at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

A ceremony to welcome the plane was attended by Azerbaijan`s Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov, deputy Health Minister Viktor Gasımov, Russian Ambassador in Baku Mikhail Bocharnikov and other officials.

News about - Azerbaijan receives first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

News about - Azerbaijan receives first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

News about - Azerbaijan receives first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      