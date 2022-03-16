Azerbaijan receives nearly 2,800 Ukrainian citizens in last 15 days

+ ↺ − 16 px

About 2,800 Ukrainian citizens have entered Azerbaijan over the past 15 days, Vusal Huseynov, Head of the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan, told journalists on Wednesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

He noted that nearly 6,800 Ukrainian citizens are currently living in Azerbaijan.

“Of those, about 2,800 Ukrainian citizens have entered Azerbaijan in the last 15 days. These people were able to enter the country both as part of the evacuation process and independently,” Huseynov said.

Huseynov added that to date, more than 9,500 people, including Ukrainian nationals, have been evacuated from Ukraine to Azerbaijan.

News.Az