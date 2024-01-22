Azerbaijan receives positive response from most of int’l organizations invited to observe presidential election: Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has received a positive response from the majority of the international organizations invited to observe the snap presidential election to be held in the country on February 7, the ministry spokesman, Aykhan Hajizada, told secki-2024.az portal, News.Az reports.

"In order to invite international organizations, the Foreign Ministry has sent relevant notes to the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development (GUAM), the Organization of Turkic States and the Youth Organization of the Non-Aligned Movement. According to the current procedure, the mentioned organizations, in turn, call on the member states to monitor the elections in the respective country. We have received positive responses from most of the organizations to which we sent invitations," Hajizade said.

The spokesman also emphasized that many applications were received from foreign media outlets to observe the February 7 election, and the exact number of them will be reported after the accreditation process is completed.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on a holding snap presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

A total of 7 candidates have been registered to run for the presidential election.

News.Az