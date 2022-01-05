Azerbaijan receiving gas under new deal with Turkmenistan – SOCAR

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is receiving gas under an agreement recently signed with Turkmenistan, Ibrahim Ahmadov, deputy head of the public relations and events department at the country’s state oil company SOCAR, told Trend.

“Gas is supplied to Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The remaining volumes will be received near Astara. Currently, technical preparations are underway jointly with the Iranian delegation. It is planned to transport over 4 million cubic meters of natural gas to Azerbaijan per day from both directions,” he said.

Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji has recently said that 4-4.5 million cubic meters of gas per day are imported from Turkmenistan to Iran under the swap deal.

On November 28, 2021, a tripartite contract on the swapping of 1.5-2 billion cubic meters of Turkmen gas to Azerbaijan through Iran per year was signed between Iran and Azerbaijan in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, on the sidelines of the 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

News.Az