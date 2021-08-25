Azerbaijan recommends citizens over 60 and health workers receive third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Citizens aged over 60 and health workers in Azerbaijan are recommended to receive the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine, the Ministry of Health, the State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance, and the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) said in a joint statement.

The statement notes that the process of vaccination against COVID-19 continues in Azerbaijan.

The results of the latest scientific research indicate that all vaccinated health workers, citizens aged over 60 and with a weakened immune system are recommended to receive a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine. To do this, citizens need to take the online queue for the link." the statement noted.

The statement also reads that the ‘vaccination certificate’ is indefinite.

“An analysis of the results of studies carried out both in Azerbaijan and other countries of the world shows that vaccination is the most effective way to protect against new and rapidly spreading dangerous types of coronavirus. It is also necessary to maintain social distance and use face masks,” the statement said.

News.Az

News.Az