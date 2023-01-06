Azerbaijan records 10% growth in non-oil exports last year
- 06 Jan 2023 13:51
- 10 Jul 2024 17:44
- 180468
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-records-10-growth-in-non-oil-exports-last-year Copied
In 2022, Azerbaijan exported non-oil products worth $2.992 billion, up 10.3% from a year earlier, according to the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), News.Az reports.
In the fourth quarter of 2022, the export of non-oil products increased by 32.8% to $875.2 million.
In December alone, Azerbaijan exported non-oil products worth $303.5 million.