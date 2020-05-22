Azerbaijan records 106 new coronavirus cases, 59 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 106 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Azerbaijan, while 59 patients have recovered, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Friday.

Two patients (born in 1949 and 1962) have died, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 3,855, with 2,399 recoveries and 46 deaths.

Some 1,410 patients are currently being in specialized hospitals. Of those, 48 are in severe and 61 in moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable.

A total of 259,155 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

News.Az