Azerbaijan records 108 daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

108 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 168 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Wednesday.

Four persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 821,865, with 811,228 recoveries and 9,925 deaths, while treatment of 712 others is underway.

A total of 7,264,095 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az