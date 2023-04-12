Azerbaijan records 108 daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

108 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 96 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Wednesday.

One patient has died from COVID-19 in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 830,531, with 819,851 recoveries and 10,199 deaths, while treatment of 481 others is underway.

A total of 7,572,070 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far. ]

News.Az