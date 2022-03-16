Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan records 115 fresh COVID-19 cases, 6 death over last 24 hours

Azerbaijan has recorded 115 new coronavirus cases, 159 recoveries, and 6 deaths over the past 24 hours, News.az reports.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 791077 with 779987 recoveries and 9,633 deaths.

Treatment of 1457 others is underway. A total of 6,646110 coronavirus tests has been conducted in the country so far.



News.Az 

