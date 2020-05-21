Azerbaijan records 118 new coronavirus case, 87 recovered

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 118 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said Thursday.

Some 87 people have recovered from the infection, while one patient (born in 1956) has died, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 3,749, with 2,340 recoveries and 44 deaths.

As many as 1,365 people are currently being treated in specialized hospitals. Of those, 42 are in severe and 60 in moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others in stable.

A total of 252,496 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan so far.

News.Az