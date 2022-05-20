Azerbaijan records 12 daily coronavirus infections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 12 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide tally to 792,707, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Friday.

As many as 9 patients have recovered in the country over the past day. Thus, the number of recoveries reached 782,945. No coronavirus-related death cases have been recorded. The COVID-19 death toll in the country stands at 9,710.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 52.

So far, 6,867,409 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan.

News.Az