Azerbaijan records 121 new coronavirus cases, 44 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 121 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), while 44 patients have recovered, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Thursday.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 2,879, with 1,833 recoveries and 35 deaths.

As many as 1,011 patients are currently being treated in specialized hospitals. Of those, 29 are in severe and 38 in moderate-to-severe conditions, while the health of others is stable.

A total of 214,291 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az