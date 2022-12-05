Azerbaijan records 13 daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thirteen new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 14 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Monday.

No coronavirus-related death cases have been registered in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 824,512, with 814,261 recoveries and 9,983 deaths, while treatment of 268 others is underway.

A total of 7,383,283 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az