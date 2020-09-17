Azerbaijan records 140 more COVID-19 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Minister said 140 more people have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 36,289.

Another 75 people have contracted the coronavirus over the past day, raising the total count of infections to 38,777.

The country’s death toll from COVID-19 rose to 566, with two new fatalities, the Operational Headquarters noted. The number of active cases stands at 1,917.

Over the past day, 7,601 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 1,035,286.

News.Az