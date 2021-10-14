Azerbaijan records 1,448 more coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has recorded 1,448 more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

As many as 847 patients have recovered, and 11 others have died in the country over the past day.

The confirmed case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 496,780, with 476,229 recoveries and 6,709 deaths. Some 13,831 patients are currently undergoing treatment.

Over the past day, 10,092 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 4,489,627.

News.Az