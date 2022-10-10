Azerbaijan records 15 daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

15 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 26 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Monday.

One person has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 822,186, with 811,727 recoveries and 9,928 deaths, while treatment of 531 others is underway.

A total of 7,274,499 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az