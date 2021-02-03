Azerbaijan records 162 new coronavirus cases, 361 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has confirmed 162 new coronavirus cases, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday.

Some 361 virus infected people have recovered, and 4 patients have died, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 230,617, with 224,168 recoveries and 3,145 deaths.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 3,304.

Over the past day, 7,198 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,426,945.

News.Az