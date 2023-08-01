Azerbaijan records 17 new COVID-19 cases over past week

+ ↺ − 16 px

From 24 to 30 July, 17 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in Azerbaijan, while 24 patients recovered in the country, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Tuesday.

One person died in Azerbaijan last week after testing positive for COVID-19.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 832,021, with 821,714 recoveries and 10,290 deaths, while treatment of 17 others is underway.

A total of 7,661,376 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az