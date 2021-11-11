Azerbaijan records 1,774 more coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 1,774 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

As many as 2,365 patients have recovered, and 30 others have died in the country over the past day.

The confirmed case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 554,096, with 516,013 recoveries and 7,372 deaths. The number of active coronavirus cases stands at 30,711.

Over the past day, 11,350 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 5,321,217.

News.Az