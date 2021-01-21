Azerbaijan records 218 new COVID-19 cases, 770 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, 218 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 770 patients have been recovered, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday.

According to the headquarters, 10 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 227,696 with 228,246 recoveries and 3,053 deaths, while treatment of 6,806 others is underway.

Over the past day, 5,309 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,341,807.

News.Az