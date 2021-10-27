Azerbaijan records 2,300 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 2,300 more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

As many as 1,248 patients have recovered, and 27 others have died in the country over the past day.

The confirmed case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 522,368, with 487,674 recoveries and 6,966 deaths. Some 27,728 patients are currently receiving treatment in the country.

Over the past day, 13,175 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 5,144,208.

News.Az