Azerbaijan records 2,372 daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 2,372 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Tuesday.

As many as 4,616 patients have recovered, and 19 have died in the country over the past day.

The confirmed case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 777,804, with 742,326 recoveries and 9,280 deaths. Currently, 26,198 patients are currently undergoing treatment in the country.

In one day, 10,318 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 6,501,358.

News.Az