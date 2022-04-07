Azerbaijan records 25 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 25 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide tally to 792,166, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Thursday.

As many as 61 patients have recovered in the country over the past day. Thus, the number of recoveries reached 782,204. Two patients have died in Azerbaijan in a day, pushing the death toll to 9,703.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 259.

So far, 6,731,315 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan.

News.Az