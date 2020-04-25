Azerbaijan records 25 new COVID-19 cases, 67 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 25 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), while 67 patients have recovered, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Monday.

So far, 1,617 infected people have been detected in Azerbaijan. Of them, 1080 have recovered and 21 people have died.

As many as 516 people are receiving treatment in special hospitals.

The condition of 15 people of them is severe, of 21 people is assessed as moderate, and the condition of the rest is stable.

News.Az

