Azerbaijan records 259 daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

259 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 312 patients have been recovered, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Tuesday.

Some 7 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 819,847 with 808,362 recoveries and 9,893 deaths, while treatment of 1,592 others is underway.

A total of 7,221,407 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az