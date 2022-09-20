Azerbaijan records 259 daily coronavirus cases
259 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 312 patients have been recovered, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Tuesday.
Some 7 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.
The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 819,847 with 808,362 recoveries and 9,893 deaths, while treatment of 1,592 others is underway.
A total of 7,221,407 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.