Azerbaijan records 26 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 26 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide tally to 793,089, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Thursday.

Some 10 patients have recovered in the country over the past day. Thus, the number of recoveries reached 783,206. One patient has died in Azerbaijan, pushing the nationwide death toll to 9,716.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 167.

So far, 6,947,820 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan.

News.Az