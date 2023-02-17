Azerbaijan records 28 daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

28 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 19 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Friday.

One patient has died from COVID-19 in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 828,320, with 818,090 recoveries and 10,102 deaths, while treatment of 128 others is underway.

A total of 7,511,832 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az