Azerbaijan records 3 new coronavirus cases

Three new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while one patient has recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Tuesday.

Two persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19 in the country over the past day.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 831,965, with 821,666 recoveries and 10,287 deaths, while treatment of 12 others is underway.

A total of 7,652,018 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az