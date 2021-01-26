Azerbaijan records 326 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has detected 326 new COVID-19 cases, 551 patients have recovered, and 7 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Tuesday.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 229,358, with 221,116 recoveries and 3,100 deaths.

The treatment of 5,142 patients is underway.

Over the past day, 7,807 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,372,616.

News.Az