Azerbaijan records 33 more coronavirus cases, 23 new recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 33 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Monday.

Some 23 patients have recovered from the infection, the headquarters noted. An Azerbaijani citizen (born in 1960), who earlier tested positive for COVID-19, has died.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 1,678, with 1,162 recoveries and 22 deaths.

As many as 494 infected people are currently being treated in special hospitals. Twenty-two of the infected are in severe and 21 in moderate-to-severe conditions, while the health of others is stable

A total of 128,807 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan so far.

News.Az

News.Az