Azerbaijan records 349 new COVID-19 cases

The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan over the past day has risen by 349 reaching 226,549, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday.

As many as 494 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 213,773. Some 12 coronavirus patients died, taking the death toll to 2,983.

The number of active cases in Azerbaijan stands at 9,793.

Over the past day, 7,231 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,302,843.

News.Az